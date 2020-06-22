Pashinyan seeks to establish ‘autocratic rule’ in Armenia – Samval Farmanyan – Armenian News

By pushing ahead with the agenda of constitutional reforms, Nikol Pashinyan is virtually heading towards autocracy – the rule of an individual or a single family – in Armenia, Samvel Farmanyan, a former member of the National Assembly, said on Facebook today, criticizing the prime minister’s move being an attempt to pursue personal ambitions.

“Nothing uncommon is occurring in Armenia at the moment. What is occurring is the natural and regular continuation of all of the processes that took root in 2018. And what happened then was a constitutional coup.

“What is that? To put in a nutshell, the processes do externally fall, some way or another, within the frameworks of the current Constitution in effect. In terms of content, however, we are dealing with a classical example of usurpation of power and coup. And strange though it may seem, there are not in the least constitutional concepts underlying such evaluations. This is a purely political and historic evaluation.”

“What is taking place at the moment, therefore, is more than ‘logical’ indeed. Nikol Pashinyan is trying to establish the power of a single person or a single family in the country. And that single person is he himself. And that single family is his own family. Obviously, after overcoming the ‘obstacle’ of the Constitutional Court – and the judiciary in general – Nikol Pashinyan will move to overcoming the sole remaining ‘obstacle’ of mass media in essence. And that’s all. Under conditions of the international community’s silence, the ‘dinner’ will be ready.”

“The population of Armenia, the circles concerned about our country’s democratic future have to either stop this devastating process or Armenia will plunge into autocracy, an unprecedented phase in its modern history the calamities beyond which are known only to God,” reads the his public post.