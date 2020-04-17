Pashinyan says the spread of virus remains under control – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan dealt with the country on Friday presenting the scenario of Convid-19 pandemic in the republic in an aired speech and also the gauges taken by the federal government to reduce the financial and also social effects of the illness.

“Thus far, we have had 19 death cases of coronavirus, the average age of the patients was 73,8 . All of them had accompanying chronic diseases . Self-isolation has been arranged for 2647 people. As of today, the spread of the disease remains under control,” the PM stated.

The PM kept in mind that just fifty percent of the healthcare facility capability for coronavirus individuals have actually been made use of in the nation, while in numerous established nations medical facilities are bewildered with Covid-19 individuals.

The PM next laid out all 13 tasks of the federal government anti- dilemma plan targeted at suppressing the pandemic’s financial influence. Pashinyan included that even more actions will certainly be introduced quickly.