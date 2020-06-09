Pashinyan says the situation offers ‘glimmer of hope’ for normalisation – Panorama

The present epidemic situation in the nation offers ‘a little glimmer of hope’ for stabilisation, PM Nikol Pashinyan stated at a briefing on Tuesday after the common assembly at the Commandant’s Office.

“We often record cases of virus outbreak after funeral and burials events. We deem it important to follow the safety measures prescribed by the Commandant’s Office when organizing funerals, memorial events, likewise wedding ceremonies organised in violation of prescribed rules,” Pashinyan stated.

The PM steered the residents to carefully cooperate with native authorities and police when organizing mass occasions to make sure the anti-epidemic measures are in place.