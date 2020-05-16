Pashinyan says it is not the best time to discuss gas price – Panorama

The expectation from our strategic accomplice Russia is that it is not the best time now to discuss the price enhance of the pure gas equipped to Armenia in a state of affairs when there is a pointy oil price decline and coronavirus disaster with pending social points for the second, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday throughout the press convention.

Asked by Russian Interfax information company to touch upon the present part of negotiations relating to the gas price, Pashinyan famous that political consultations are at present underway and he can’t remark additional. The PM reminded that Gazprom Armenia has filed a request with the Public Services Regulatory Commission to assessment the gas price.

Speaking of the ongoing developments round the Russian firms working in Armenia, the PM famous that these points have at all times been mentioned along with his Russian counterpart in an open ambiance and concrete preparations have been made. “It remains to implement them considering the interests of the two countries,” added the PM.

“As to the problems and issues, let me stress that we have a rich agenda and the approach is to move forward through solving all issues. I am confident this will be the case in the future as well,” Pashinyan stated, including answer could come although a compromise.