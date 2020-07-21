Pashinyan says Armenian-Azerbaijani escalation came against the background of provocation of a third party – Panorama

Prime Minister of Armenian held on Friday a meeting with Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin on the margins of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk, press service at the government reported.

During the meeting the parties discussed the agenda of Armenian-Russian economic cooperation and other issues of mutual interest, the source said.

The Armenian PM also briefed Mishustin on the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“I hope you are aware that for reasons as of yet unknown to us the Azerbaijani side decided to shell the Armenian border. I will give you information about it and the current situation. I wish to emphasize that these events came against the background of the provocation of a third party, and it remains to see who is interested in what and why,” Pashinyan said in his opening remarks.