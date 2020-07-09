Pashinyan: Revised anti-crisis program ‘opportunity to boost investments’ – Armenian News

The government had to revise and transform the initial assistance measure enshrined in its anti-crisis program in a effort to boost investments to Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today, considering the move an important achievement for the firms.

“I am under the impression that the business community is not properly aware of this,” he said at the cabinet meeting, requesting Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to elaborate on the issue.

Responding to the premier, Grigoryan briefed the cabinet members on a recently adopted strategic tool, a fresh rule which he said entered in to effect on June 20 to offer real subsidies. “The strategic instrument we had so far worked on the basis of the following logic: the credit resources in the amount of up to 250 million Drams [approx. $520,000] were subject to subsidies for up to one year. The provision we now have effectuated now allows enterprises or entrepreneurs to take advantage of an extra subsidy in the total amount of 400,000,000 Drams (over $830,000,000) for 36 months in case there is making charter capital investments amounting to 50 million Drams (close to $104,000,” he said, describing the reform being an essential opportunity.

Grigoryan added they’ve already applied the rule to one bid, with two the others “still being under consideration”. Addressing the tax reforms, the deputy premier said that the economic turnover has become within the product range of 64 billion Drams (approx. $133,000,000).