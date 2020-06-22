Pashinyan relies on epidemic as ‘springboard’ to seize Constitutional Court – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is heavily relying on the coronavirus epidemic in Armenia to realize his plan for seizing the Constitutional Court, according to Andranik Tevanyan, the director of the Yerevan-based think tank Politeconomy.

In a public post on Facebook, the analyst shared his criticism of the parliamentary majority’s move to press ahead with the agenda of constitutional reforms under conditions of the state of emergency. In his words, Pashinyan is pushing the lawmakers of My Step “to a collective criminal offense” trying to strengthen his positions.

“He is stepping towards illegal actions on the one hand while banning the potential victims from fighting for their own rights on the other. Pashinyan uses the epidemic as a springboard to seize the Constitutional Court as a ‘kiosk’,” he said, warning of an imminent scenario of establishing a “junta regime” in Armenia.

Tevanyan also warns of plotted attempts to seize all the state institutions. “The fight against the Pashinyan regimen will develop into a national-liberation [struggle],” that he added.