Pashinyan receives Artsakh president-elect Arayik Harutyunyan – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan obtained on Saturday the President-elect of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan. As the federal government press service reported, the PM as soon as once more congratulated Harutyunyan on being elected president of the Republic of Artsakh and wished him success in his accountable place.

The interlocutors hooked up significance to the lively cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh in all spheres, the supply stated.

Arayik Harutyunyan briefed the PM on the upcoming programmes and actions he’s set to implement within the submit of the pinnacle of the state.