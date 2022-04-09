On April 9, the official website of the Armenian government posted an announcement that the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. It is noteworthy that there are differences in the press releases of the official website of the President of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Armenia. First, the message of the Russian side mentions that the telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the Armenian side, which was not mentioned in the message of our government.

To compare the messages of both sides, let us present both ․

Message from the Government of the Republic of Armenia․

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan informed the President of the Russian Federation on April 6, through the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of Azerbaijan I. About the results of the meeting with Ali! The interlocutors used the agreements on signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and launching delimitation works. The President of the Russian Federation expressed readiness to fully support these processes. Reference was made to the intrusion of Azerbaijani units into the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh. Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed the expectation of the Armenian side that the Russian peacekeepers would take concrete measures to ensure the withdrawal of the invaded Azerbaijani units. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Russian Federation touched upon the issues of economic cooperation between the two countries and agreed that these issues will be discussed in detail during Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Russia on April 19.

Official Kremlin statement․

“The topical issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed, including the preparation of the RA Prime Minister’s visit to Russia.

Nikol Pashinyan informed about the talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held in Brussels on April 6. In this context, Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of the consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno Karabakh on November 9, January 11 and November 26, 2020, including the establishment of a commission on delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. launching economic and transport connection restoration programs. The topic of preparing a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan was also touched upon. “Active Russian-Armenian contacts will continue at various levels.”

Thus, the message of the RA Government states that “f:The interlocutors used the agreements on signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and launching delimitation works. The President of the Russian Federation expressed readiness to fully support these processes“While the statement of the Russian side does not say that the Russian President attached importance Agreement on launching peace agreement with Azerbaijan moreover: full readiness did not report.

Besides, the Russian side does not say anything about the incursion of Azerbaijani units into the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh and that Pashinyan expresses expectation of Armenian side that Russian peacekeepers take concrete measures to ensure withdrawal of invaded Azeri units:

Prepared by Luiza SUKIASYAN