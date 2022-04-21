The joint Armenian-Russian document does not mention the need for Russia to provide military assistance to Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan was in Russia within the framework of a two-day official visit. The Kremlin initially said that Putin and Pashinyan would discuss the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno Karabakh, current issues of further Russian-Armenian strategic partnership and allied relations. At various levels, Moscow emphasized that at the core of Pashinyan’s official visit was the 2020 agreement between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno Karabakh. November 9, January 11 and 2021 is the implementation of the agreements reached on November 26, including measures to restore economic and transport ties in the region.



The Pashinyan-Putin meeting took place at the Novo-Ogoryovo residence near Moscow. In his welcoming speech, the Russian President noted. “We have a rich database of 200 documents signed in previous years in our legal relations. This gives a good opportunity to work in practically all directions, one of the priorities is the economy. 2021 We had a 12.8 percent increase, according to our statistics, and a 50 percent increase in the first months of this year. This is a very good indicator, especially in the modern world. Of course, we will focus on security issues, including those related to Karabakh. I agree with you, there are many problems, we are in constant contact with you, if not every week, then we talk on the phone every 10 days… “.

As a result of the Armenian-Russian talks, Pashinyan and Putin adopted a joint statement on April 19. They also noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of the development of a multifaceted alliance between Armenia and Russia, as well as current issues of mutual interest in cooperation on regional and international issues.

With the third point, they agreed that: “In 2022. The organization of joint events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations will serve to promote bilateral cooperation, to strengthen its strategic orientation and privileged nature. “

Pashinyan and Putin noted the high level of military and military-technical cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation. In the 24th point of the joint statement, they stated that they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus. “The continuation of constructive work within the framework of regular meetings of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia and the plans of the three leaders for 2020 were expressed. November 9, 2021 for the consistent implementation of the January 11 and November 26 agreements for the benefit of regional stability, security and economic development. They stressed the decisive contribution of the Russian peacekeeping troops in ensuring the security of Nagorno Karabakh, creating favorable and safe conditions for the life of the population. They stressed the need for an urgent solution to humanitarian issues and the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh by political and diplomatic means. In this context, they reaffirmed the importance of using the potential and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in accordance with its international mandate. ” In the 25th point of the statement, Pashinyan and Putin stressed the importance of intensifying the activities of the trilateral working group on unblocking all economic ties and transport routes in the South Caucasus, co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. It is emphasized once again that the Russian side is ready to participate in the railway restoration projects of the railway infrastructure of Armenia, including Syunik and other regions of the Republic of Armenia.

According to the 26th point of the announcement, the parties have registered that they have agreed, according to 2021. To speed up the establishment of a bilateral commission on demarcation and security in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border region with the advisory assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the Parties. In the next point, they emphasize that the leaders were united in assessing the high usefulness of the contacts between the religious figures and the representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the support of Russia, which contributes to the “construction of bridges” between the peoples of the two countries. Such a practice will continue. ” In paragraph 28 of the statement, the parties stressed that they agreed to “intensify the trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in order to support the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in general in the region.”

Thus, it can be stated that the purpose of Pashinyan’s official visit was to establish his place in the Russian orbit of Armenia. It was quite expected that Moscow would demand a reaffirmation of the trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, and would emphasize Moscow’s role in supporting the normalization of relations in the region.

Moreover, Pashinyan agreed to speed up the establishment of a bilateral commission on demarcation and security along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Russian advisory support, after agreeing to set up a joint delimitation commission in Brussels two weeks ago through the mediation of the European Council President. : It should be reminded that Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev stated that they aim to move quickly towards a peace agreement.

The Pashinyan-Putin joint statement does not mention the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement, instead emphasizing the need to intensify the trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

The military-political situation in the region does not say anything about the imperative of providing military assistance to Armenia, except that Pashinyan and Putin “discussed” political, military, military-technical and other issues, and this is in the case of Russia’s other strategic ally, Azerbaijan. belligerent statements are regularly made, territorial claims are presented to Armenia.

It is noteworthy that the joint statement mentions the OSCE Minsk Group in such a context that Pashinyan and Putin reaffirmed “the importance of using the potential and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in accordance with its international mandate.” In other words, it can be understood from the protocol that they only intend to use the experience of the OSCE MG.

By the way, Pashinyan and Putin considered it necessary to welcome the process of normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations launched with the support of Russia and even referred to the regional “3 + 3” format, noting its successful start.

In other words, in the 30-point joint Armenian-Russian statement, although Pashinyan and Putin also stressed the importance of activating a tripartite working group on unblocking transport routes in the South Caucasus, it does not mention the future status of Nagorno Karabakh, especially the principle of nations’ right to self-determination.

Judging by the strictly ceremonial nature of the text of the Pashinyan-Putin joint statement, which is “toothless” in the vernacular, it can be assumed that it will also satisfy the Turkish authorities, a strategic ally of Russia, which has established warm and trustworthy relations with Azerbaijan and Russia.

Emma GABRIELYAN

“Aravot” daily, 21.04.2022