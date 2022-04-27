Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan provided a leave of absence to the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

Pursuant to Article 9, Part 16 of the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On Public Service”, to provide the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan with the part of the minimum annual leave for the working year 2021-2022 for 5 working days, May 10-16, 2022. including, “the Prime Minister’s decision states.