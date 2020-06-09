Pashinyan orders former national security chief’s arrest – Hraparak.am   – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is alleged to have launched into energetic efforts in the direction of neutralizing the Armenian opposition.

According to the data out there to Hraparak.am, the federal government workforce’s sources have been totally directed to their criticis who are actually considered amid consolidation processes.

But the principle goal is reportedly Artur Vanetsyan, the former director of the National Security Service (NSS), who’s perceived as a doubtlessly critical risk to the prime minister.

Citing its sources, the paper says that the company’s newly appointed chief, Argishti Kyaramyan, has been given an order to “neutralize” Vanetsyan. Pashinyan has reportedly instructed him to summon his predecessor “under any pretext” to arrest and later put him below a prolonged detention, putting in all of the leverages of affect over courts.

What issues to Pashinyan is to maintain the former NSS director in custody for so long as two months and later launch him. As for Kyaramyan, he isn’t reportedly a profession officer and faces by advantage no constraint by way of complying with the superior’s order.

Vanetsyan has been invited to the NSS later in the present day, says the paper, predicting the excessive chance of his arrest after interrogation.