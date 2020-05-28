Pashinyan on Republic Day: We believe we will have the Armenia of our dream – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a congratulatory message on Republic Day celebrated in Armenia on 28 May. The message reads:

“Dear folks, proud residents of the Republic of Armenia,

Proud residents of the Republic of Artsakh,

Proud Armenians of the Diaspora.

Congratulations to all of us on Republic Day!

After taking management of Alexandropol on May 15, 1918, the Turkish vanguard forces reached the village of Sardarapat on May 21: it appeared that they might inevitably enter Etchmiadzin and Yerevan, and the relaxation of the Armenians had been doomed.

The state of affairs was important. However, it was crucial to face as much as the lethal assault. Aram Manukyan was the one to embody the combating spirit and the power of the Armenians. Always truthful and decisive, Aram used to say in these days of despair. “Let us all get down to work, and we are sure to be on the winning side!”

Despair quickly modified to enthusiasm. In the heroic battles of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa, the Armenian nation as soon as and for all earned its worthy place on the world map. The May victories led to the institution of the Republic of Armenia.

The heroes of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa turned the builders of Armenia’s independence. Eternal glory to Aram Manukyan, Tovmas Nazarbekyan, Movses Silikyan, Dro, Nzhdeh, Daniel and Poghos Bek-Pirumyans, Yezidi cavalry detachment commander Jhangir Agha! Glory to the Armenian military, the folks’s volunteer corps fighters and clergy who fought with arms in hand!

On these heroic days of 1918, about 1500 women and men labored laborious in the territory of right this moment’s Yerablur to erect army fortifications on the initiative of Aram Manukyan. Yerablur was the defensive finish of Yerevan. The victorious battle of Sardarapat prevented Yerevan from being captured, and Yerablur turned a particular place of pilgrimage years later to commemorate the heroes who gave their lives for the freedom of Artsakh.

Today we are dedicated to the victorious contribution and message of Sardarapat and Artsakh, we believe that we will have the Armenia of our dream with a simply and artistic society striving for progress and alter, a robust economic system and an excellent stronger and extra fashionable military.

Dear compatriots,

Aram Manukyan used to say. “…you must know that I am powerless without you. The entire Armenian nation is a hero, and our efforts will go in vain unless people want … to work and save the Armenians from impending doom.” Therefore, allow us to all get right down to work for the sake of the Armenia of our dream!

I’m satisfied that the victorious citizen of the Republic of Armenia will by no means once more permit the loss of statehood or citizenship, the loss of our sovereign rights, the loss of religion and optimism.

The Republic of Armenia should exist on the planet Earth ceaselessly, the flag of Armenia should fly excessive ceaselessly, symbolizing our spirit and satisfaction, our freedom and sovereignty.

Long reside Freedom!

Long reside the Republic of Armenia!

Long reside the Republic of Artsakh!

Long reside the heroes of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan, Gharakilisa!

Long reside the founding fathers of the First Republic!

And lengthy reside us and our youngsters who reside and will reside in a Free and Happy Armenia!”