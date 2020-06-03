Pashinyan on coronavirus crisis: This isn’t healthcare issue – Panorama

The coronavirus-related state of affairs in Armenia shouldn’t be a healthcare issue, because the well being authorities are making each effort to curb the unfold of the an infection, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned at a Facebook reside on Wednesday, addressing the current surge within the coronavirus circumstances and deaths.

The premier burdened it’s extra a matter of abiding by regulation and order.

“Should I now deliver out the particular forces and beat individuals to have them observe regulation and order? How can I do such a factor? I’m not used to it; I’m right here for a unique tradition of communication,” he burdened.

Referring to his current posts exhibiting violations of anti-coronavirus guidelines set by the authorities, significantly public gathering, the PM acknowledged the flash mob shouldn’t be aimed toward placing the blame on some people for the coronavirus disaster.

“The drawback is to acknowledge the state of affairs we face. We have identified our drawback for a very long time. What sort of culprits can we be searching for in terms of our dad and mom, everybody, our nationwide safety? The query is, will we wish to overcome this example or not? The drawback is obvious with established clear-reduce guidelines,” he mentioned.

In explicit, he pointed to the gatherings exterior banks and put up workplaces. Pashinyan as soon as once more urged individuals to observe the protection guidelines to forestall extra coronavirus fatalities within the nation.