Pashinyan: No Azerbaijani provocation will go unanswered – Panorama

No provocation from Azerbaijan will go unanswered, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed an unique cabinet conference on Monday, highly condemning the Azerbaijani cross- border shelling of Armenian army stations in Tavush Province given that Sunday.

“Azerbaijan’s politico-military leadership will bear full responsibility for the unpredictable consequences of the regional destabilization,” he worried, likewise decrying the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s declaration voicing genuine assistance for Azerbaijan’s actions as a relocate to provoke local instability.

In Pashinyan’s words, Azerbaijan has actually once again turned to its practice of eclipsing domestic issues through border escalations with overtly disdainful mindset towards human life, consisting of the lives of Azerbaijani soldiers, who are sent out for unpromising actions.

He highlighted that Azerbaijan stopped working to sign up with the UN chief’s require an international ceasefire throughout the coronavirus pandemic. With the weakening social and financial scenario in Azerbaijan, the nation’s management actions up its anti-Armenian and bellicose rhetoric, Pashinyan worried.

“Instead of calling on its people to abide by the anti-epidemiological rules, the Azerbaijani leadership is making belligerent calls, as if Armenophobia is the best way to fight coronavirus,” he stated.

The PM guaranteed no provocation will no unanswered, prompting Armenians to extend genuine uniformity to the servicemen protecting the homeland.

“They must have a strong rear and each of us is part of that rear,” he stated, contacting individuals to rely exclusively on main sources.