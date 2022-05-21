No document is expected to be signed during the trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, EU Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali in Brussels.

In response to the question of “Armenpress”, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan stated this. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia also referred to the criticism that the agenda of the meeting was kept secret.



– A trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the EU Council and the President of Azerbaijan is scheduled for May 22 in Brussels. There is some criticism that the agenda of the meeting is kept secret. What can you say about this?

– It is at least a strange criticism, because the current agenda of our discussions with Azerbaijan is well-known. These are the points presented by us and Azerbaijan for the normalization of relations or the start of peace talks, which are also published and include the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the return of prisoners and the clarification of the fate of missing persons, opening of regional communications, demarcation and demarcation. as well as issues related to the launch of the bilateral commission on border security. This is the same agenda that was discussed during the previous meetings.



– Are any documents planned to be signed in Brussels?

– No, because, for example, there is a tripartite working group on the opening of regional communications, co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers, and the discussions of the agreements reached at the highest level should continue in that format. The same can be said about other issues, which are discussed in more detail in the working formats. Therefore, no document is planned to be signed in Brussels. It is supposed that there will be a message about the results of the discussions.