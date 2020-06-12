Pashinyan: Law enforcement agencies must coerce some people ‘into dead silence soon’ – Armenian News

The Police and the National Security Service (NSS) must have the ability to use enough force to coerce some people in to dead silence soon, Prime Minister Niikol Pashinyan said in parliament today, calling for a strict respect for anti-epidemiological measures.

His remark came in response to Anna Kostsanyan of the opposition Bright Armenia party, who had been interested in the expediency of the government proceed to prolong the national emergency (in the light of the steady daily escalation in the number of the coronavirus cases across Armenia).

Kostanyan called the premier’s attention particularly to a recently shot footage in Spitak (Aragatsotn region) featuring a citizen being taken fully to the police despite wearing a face mask.

“What I want to understand is to what extent you consider such actions legitimate. What is our problem here?” she asked.

Responding to the opposition MP, Pashinyan said he doesn’t think anyone has been taken to law enforcement without any grounds. “If [that person] was taken fully to the police, my presumption is that they had enough grounds to do that. I say that the police in the Republic of Armenia must haven’t any fear today when it comes to acting within the their power, demonstrating the ‘spirit’ of service,” that he said, encouraging the police actions to use force “where necessary”.

“I believe that the Police and the NSS have used little force in relation to certain individuals in the past two years. They must use enough force against those people in the near future to coerce them into dead silence,” that he added.