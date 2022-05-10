During a crowded rally in France Square on May 9, Menua Soghomonyan, a member of the 5165 movement, stated that the nationwide movement is really expanding, because it should have been. “The RA citizen did not give a mandate to Pashinyan to negotiate on his behalf what he thinks is right, to nullify the struggle of the Artsakh movement in a short period of time. Today, important messages were heard from the platform of France Square, which should become a signal for people to come. “After Nikol’s departure, there should be professionals away from populism in the interim government,” he said.

Details later in the video.

According to Edgar Ghazaryan, former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court, former governor and former Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Poland, this was not the usual May 9, but the 30th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi. “The day was also mysterious in a bad sense, because exactly 4 years ago, on May 8, Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister, the next day he went to participate in the three-day events in Stepanakert. “For four years he has ruled the country in such a way that he is now afraid to go to Stepanakert.”

Edgar Ghazaryan also recalled why Commandos called the operation to liberate Shushi a “wedding in the mountains”, what the current RA Minister of Defense is doing now.

Details later in the video.

Member of the Union, Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia, singer Arsen Grigoryan first congratulated everyone on the occasion of the triple holiday, then stated that we Armenians had a significant participation in the Patriotic War. “I also congratulate you on the occasion of Shushi Liberation Day, which has been temporarily interrupted at the moment. I assure you that we will do everything to restore Shushi as an Armenian fortress city, “the singer said.

According to Arsen Grigoryan, we must swear to our nation and martyrs that the struggle will continue

Details later in the video.