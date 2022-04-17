“If they build trust, we are ready to fight with anyone,” said Serob Gasparyan, chairman of the Black Leopard military-patriotic NGO and a participant in the Artsakh liberation struggle, answering the question whether they will join Arthur Vanetsyan and his political team today. to the sit-in strike that started.

It should be reminded that “Black Leopard” has been protesting with a flag in Freedom Square since yesterday, expressing disagreement against the policy pursued by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Serob Gasparyan expressed conviction that the opposition should have found a way that the National Assembly did not exist today ․ “Borrowers, homeless people, merchants ․․․ which even show the sign of gray wolves standing from the NA tribune. They are not Armenians for me. Look who they are. I doubt that many are members of the “gray wolves”. And we killed the “gray wolves” in the first war. “As long as the” Black Leopard “flag is waving, Aliyev will be terrified.”

In response to the remark that according to the government, Armenia is not able to resist Azerbaijan, which is also backed by Turkey, Serob Gasparyan said ․ “Do you remember journalist Nikol Pashinyan?” extorted money from people through blackmail, now it is the same story. He is blackmailing our Armenians, do you know they will kill us, we do not have an army, we can not fight. It is the same blackmail. “We can fight and we can win.”

Referring to Nikol Pashinyan’s assertion that the war of 2020 was for Shushi and the war would not stop until it was surrendered, Serob Gasparyan insisted that the war could have stopped on October 3, when 20,000 Azerbaijani-Turkish troops had gathered in front of Jrakan. “Two” snaryards “were needed and the war would end. They did not do it because they promised to hand it over. But I promise Shushi, Artsakh, Hadrut will be ours. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN