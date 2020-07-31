Pashinyan introduces new environment minister   – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday introduced the newly appointed environment minister, Romanos Petrosyan.

At a meeting with the agency’s staff, the premier also thanked the outgoing minister, Erik Grigoryan, for his accomplishments over the period. “There are extreme approaches to nature [protection] in Armenia, and our task is to find the right balanced approach, whose absence poses a serious challenge to nature,” he said.

The prime minister also promised future efforts on the Government’s part to find adequate approaches to nature development issues.

Petrosyan was the provincial governor of Kotayk from June 2018 until July 2020.