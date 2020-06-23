Pashinyan: I am proud of our political team – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the parliament’s adoption of draft constitutional amendments proposing the suspension of three Constitutional Court judges and the election of its new chairman.

“The National Assembly approved constitutional amendments allowing for the dismissal of the Constitutional Court chairman and the retirement of three Constitutional Court judges,” that he said on Facebook.

“The draft amendments to the National Assembly Rules of Procedure was also adopted, that will come into force after being signed by the president of the republic. Afterwards, the parliament speaker will sign the package of constitutional amendments and as soon as the Constitutional Court chairman will be considered dismissed, whilst the powers of the three judges will terminate.

“I am proud of our political team – the My Step faction,” the PM added.