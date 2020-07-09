Pashinyan hopes Armenia will become more attractive to UAE business circles – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Mohamed AlZaabi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Armenia, who is completing his diplomatic mission within our country.

According to the press department at the federal government, the Prime Minister said the Ambassador’s tenure was marked by effective cooperation between Armenia and the UAE. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian government is enthusiastic about UAE’s reform experience. “We hope that in the near future Armenia will become even more attractive to your country’s business circles, which in turn will help us implement various investment projects,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting the contribution made by the Intergovernmental Economic Commission, which held its first meeting last spring in Yerevan.

The Premier highlighted the actual fact of high-level bilateral political relations and thanked the UAE side for its balanced position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Prime Minister also thanked the UAE government for supporting Armenia in the fight against COVID-19 and expressed confidence that the pandemic would be over come through close cooperation.

In turn, Mohamed AlZaabi thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan and the Armenian government for effective cooperation, noting he would keep on to maintain close ties with Armenia and the Armenian people. According to Mohamed AlZaabi, bilateral trade and economic relations, in addition to tourism saw tangible growth last year. Mr. Zaabi stressed that the UAE government, too, is keen to develop multifaceted cooperation with Armenia in agriculture, healthcare, food security, tourism, air communications as well as other spheres of mutual interest.

The parties expressed confidence that both governments will be able to bolster the ongoing interaction through joint efforts after the worldwide pandemic, the foundation said.