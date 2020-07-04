Pashinyan highlights the high pace and quality in the development of Armenia’s Armed Forces – Panorama



“I consider it important to highlight the high pace and quality in the development of Armenia’s Armed Forces,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on Saturday within a working ending up in the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.

“I want to state that this is the priority of all priorities for my government, since the goals that the Armenian people aspire for cannot be achieved unless our armed forces are adequate enough to respond to geopolitical challenges, both strategic and tactical. Here, I would like to underscore that the current pace of development of the Armenian Armed Forces is important in terms of ensuring peace and stability in the region,” added the PM.

As the press department at the government reported, development scenarios in our region’s military-political situation and the plan for the use of the Armed Forces were discussed all through the meeting.

Addressing those present, the Prime Minister said: “At the latest meeting of the Security Council, I had the opportunity to make reference to this topic and suggest that the policies we are going after and the goals that we get set in the deal with of current and growing challenges function not only to make sure the safety and balance of Armenia and Artsakh, but as an issue of truth, it also will serve to achieve safety and balance of the entire area. And We are glad that individuals perceive the mission of our military in Armenia and in the area, as a whole.”

