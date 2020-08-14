Pashinyan highlights need to simplify process of issuing construction permits – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday held another hearing on public companies’ efficiency reports, at which Acting Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan reported development in the methods imagined by the program of the Government of Armenia and the 5- year action strategy, along with on the genuine modifications that have actually occurred in the offered field together with noticeable, quantifiable or concrete outcomes

Pashinyan was supplied in-depth details on Armenia’s metropolitan advancement technique, consisting of the tactical programs focused on making sure unified territorial advancement and the primary policy instructions to control and make sure the execution of activities in the field of metropolitan advancement, his workplace reported.

The prime minister worried the significance of executing the metropolitan advancement reform in parallel with the reforms underway in the system of public administration. He highlighted the need to make ongoing efforts towards streamlining the process of issuing construction permits, enhancing the authorization issuance due dates and enhancing the quality of services.

Nikol Pashinyan provided particular directions to accountable federal government authorities, prompting them to satisfy the due dates set for construction of academic, leisure, cultural, sports and other …



Read The Full Article