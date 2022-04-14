Lusine Zhamharyan, the person in charge of international cooperation of the “Homeland” party, referred to Nikol Pashinyan’s noisy speech in the National Assembly on April 13, forbidding the entry of opposition deputies to Artsakh, considering it a symbolic event. Lusine Zhamharyan stated, “Pashinyan” handed over “Artsakh in international negotiations, in long conversations with Ali, in his mind, in his consciousness, with his parliamentary speech.

“The Armenian society is being intimidated on behalf of the so-called ‘international community’

Yesterday Nikol Pashinyan made an extensive speech in the National Assembly. He focused mainly on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, this time acting in the role of international organizations, preferring to intimidate our society on behalf of the so-called “international community”.

But it was possible not to talk for so long, not to use the whole arsenal of manipulation, because the message of the long text was expressed in Pashinyan’s two theses: Armenia lowers the bar on the status of Nagorno Karabakh and gives priority to the security of the people of Artsakh instead of the status.

In short, Pashinyan came to the parliament to “announce” that there is no other struggle for the realization of Artsakh’s right to self-determination on the agenda of the Armenian government.

Ironically, “Artsakh is Azerbaijan, և end” is announced by someone who just two years ago said the opposite, “Artsakh is Armenia, և end.”

No need to be surprised by this political transformation ․ Two years ago Pashinyan needed the applause and likes of all of us, he was the leader of the “revolution”.

Today, Pashinyan is concerned exclusively with the issue of maintaining his power and he solves that issue with the support of foreigners at the expense of the interests of Armenia and Artsakh.

ASCP By the way, the opposition deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia did not reach Artsakh, and it was a very symbolic event, which should have strengthened the “ideological” theses of Pashinyan’s speech the next day. “Pashinyan” handed over “Artsakh in international negotiations, in long conversations with Ali, in his mind, in his consciousness, in his parliamentary speech,” Lusine Zhamharyan wrote.