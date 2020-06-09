Pashinyan had meeting with first president of Armenia – Pastinfo.am – Armenian News

Less than every week after his public assertion about having contracted the novel coronavirus illness (COVID-19), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the first president of Armenia, Pastinfo.am has discovered.

The meeting came about earlier than Pashinyan’s late Monday assertion that he and his household have already twice consecutively examined adverse for the virus.

The negotiations with Levon Ter-Petrosyan centered on the home political state of affairs, which the web site claims the prime minister “is no longer able to manage”. Shortly after the meeting, Pashinyan introduced plans for sacking the heads of two main legislation enforcement companies, the National Security Service (NSS) and the Police.

The retired president is assumed to have given Pashinyan recommendation in regards to the anticipated political developments. Both the NSS director and the chief of Police have been fired subsequently.