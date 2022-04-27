A number of questions should be answered in the context of the discussions on the accident at the Leo-Paronyan crossroads on April 26, Taron Chakhoyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the RA Prime Minister, wrote on his Facebook page.







Question: Why did the Prime Minister’s column not stop after the incident to help the woman who was hit?







Answer: – At the time of the collision, the Prime Minister’s car was about 100-150 meters away from the scene. The moment of the collision did not and could not be seen from his car. The Prime Minister’s car passed the scene a few seconds after what happened. In other words, during the seconds necessary to cross the 150-meter run, the Prime Minister was not aware and could not find out what exactly happened. Noticing the woman who was passing by the scene of the accident, the Prime Minister instructed to call an ambulance and find out what happened. The ambulance arrived minutes later. The Prime Minister was informed about the collision with the car of the traffic police battalion as soon as he reached the National Assembly, after which he gave relevant instructions to the Minister of Health and law enforcement.







Question: Traffic police could not help but notice the accident. Why didn’t they stop helping?







Answer: – If the car accompanying the traffic police battalion stopped, the whole column would stop, closing all the traffic on the street and causing additional traffic jams in the adjacent streets, thus preventing the ambulance from approaching, including the scene and the victim. Also, taking into account such circumstances, according to the internationally accepted labor regulations, the vehicles accompanying the column of heads of state (in this case, the traffic police) do not have the right to stop in an unplanned place, even in case of accidents.







Question: Why did the Prime Minister not express condolences over the accident?