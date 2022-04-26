“The prime minister sitting in this building is not only a traitor. “Men sitting at home, look at your watch, it is less than eight or ten, the person holding the chair of the head of state is not at work, he has left the country homeless, he is afraid he has run away,” Gegham Manukyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, stated today in the Republic Square. .

As we reported, the second Yerevan march demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and the idea of ​​saving Artsakh started today in the vicinity of the statue of David of Sassoun and reached the Republic Square.

Gegham Manukyan announced ․ “He is so scared of this square that he closes the adjacent streets so that he can escape unhindered. Today he fled in such a way that the young girl threw her column under her. He is a coward, a murderer, a traitor, the country is ownerless. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN