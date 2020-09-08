Pashinyan extends congratulations to Andorra’s prime minister – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Principality of Andorra Xavier Espot Zamora on Andorra’s national holiday – the Day of Our Lady of Meritxell. The message, published by Pashinyan’s office, reads:
“I warmly congratulate you and the people of Andorra on the national holiday of the Principality of Andorra – Our Lady of Meritxell Day.
Taking the opportunity, I wish you fruitful work and ever new achievements, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Andorra.”
