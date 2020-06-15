Pashinyan extends birthday greetings to China’s Xi Jinping – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on his birthday, the PM’s office reported. The congratulatory message reads, in part:

“Your Excellency,

Please accept my heartfelt wishes on the occasion of one’s birthday.

The cause of ensuring Chinese people’s wellbeing and the development of China has taken a reliable course under your leadership. A brilliant exemplory instance of this is the Chinese government’s successful effort from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armenia is eager to deepen the ongoing good relations with China. The implementation of the agreements reached during my visit to China in May, 2019, and the exchanges we had following our meeting over new areas of cooperation gave new impetus to the furtherance and expansion of our bilateral relations

I’m prepared to make joint efforts with you to be able to promote the development of Armenian-Chinese cooperation to the benefit of our two countries and peoples.

I wish you robust health and ever new achievements, as well as happiness and well-being – to your family and relatives.”