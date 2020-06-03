Pashinyan: Criminal case opened over Meymandar market incident – Panorama

Meymandar market in Armenia’s Ararat Province is shut down, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned on Facebook on Wednesday.

“A particular police operation was carried out at night time, a felony case has been launched into yesterday’s occasions, round three dozen individuals have been detained, some have been arrested,” he wrote.

A protest was staged on the market on Tuesday because the farmers promoting their merchandise opposed the choice of Commandant Tigran Avinyan to shut the market for 24 hours to hold out disinfection work there. They complained that their merchandise would spoil throughout that interval.