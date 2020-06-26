Pashinyan: Constitutional amendments come into force – Panorama

The constitutional amendments entered into force, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook at midnight on Friday.

“Starting from now Hrayr Tovmasyan is no longer the Constitutional Court Chairman, while Feliks Tokhyan, Hrant Nazaryan and Alvina Gyulumyan are not members or judges of the court,” he wrote.

“Three new judges of the Constitutional Court must be elected within two months

“All state structures of Armenia are obliged to take note of this reality and be guided by it,” the PM added.

Earlier on Friday the chairman and three judges of Armenia’s highest court stated in a joint statement the amendments passed by the parliament on Monday can not come into force because they run counter to the constitutional law which exempts them from the 12-year term in office set by the amended Constitution in 2015.

They urged the authorities not to “transcend the bounds” of their legal powers and comply with regulations.