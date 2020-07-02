Pashinyan congratulates Putin on completion of the vote on constitutional amendments – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin on successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.
“This event is crucially important for the future strengthening of Russia’s statehood. I am confident, the changes in the main law, backed overwhelmingly by Russians, create favorable conditions for the future progress of the country and its social-economic development,” the message read in part.
