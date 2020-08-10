Pashinyan congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his victory in Sunday’s presidential election. The PM’s congratulatory message, released by his office, runs as follows:

“Dear Alexander Grigoryevich,

Congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. I wish you every success and new achievements in the highly responsible position of head of state.

I am convinced that through joint efforts we will continue to build on the close ties of friendship that bind our peoples, and enhance the mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries both in the bilateral format and as part of international organizations and integration unions. For my part, I am prepared to spare no effort to tap the full potential of relations between our peoples and countries.

Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you robust health, as well as peace and prosperity – to the brotherly people of Belarus.”