Pashinyan commented on Azeri attacks on Armenians in Moscow – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the current wave of Azeri attacks at Armenian locals inRussia In an interview with Russian RBK TELEVISION Channel Pashinyan kept in mind that current attacks are not just the presentation of the anti-Armenian rhetoric of the Azerbaijani management however likewise an effort to destabilize Russia and turn the nation into a phase of inter- ethnic clashes.

“There is no doubt that Russian authorities have all means and capabilities to prevent the ongoing developments. Our compatriots, residing in Russia, in turn, should avoid yielding to provocations and realise that third parties who are interested in destabilizing Russia are those who had expansionist and anti-Armenian aspirations in the South Caucasus. We will not allow that,” Pashinyan stated in a Facebook post.

As the PM included, the complete interview will be aired next week.