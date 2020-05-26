Pashinyan calls for tougher sanctions against those who neglect the preventive rules – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a session of the compensation collaborating the tasks for protecting against the spread of COVID-19 in the Republic of Armenia.

As the press solution at the federal government reported, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan initial offered upgraded COVID-19 data, info on clients’ wellness standing as well as the medical care system’s capability.

Reference was made to the job performed by assessment bodies as well as the cops to apply the preventive rules as well as enforce management sanctions against the wrongdoers.

Prime Minister Pashinyan called for more stringent control procedures over financial tasks as well as in public transportation – buses, minibuses as well as taxis. For the benefit of everybody’s wellness, the Head of Government informed the accountable police officers to be tougher with those who neglect the suggested security rules.