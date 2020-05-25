Pashinyan calls for developing a new concept on the use of pan-Armenian potential in the foreign policy arena – Panorama

Armenia’s FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reported PM Pashinyan on Monday on the actions that the ministry applied in 2019 in pursuit of Armenia’s foreign policy priorities. In specific, he dwelt on the efforts made to barter a peaceable settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh battle, advance the trigger of worldwide recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, assist stop genocides and crimes towards humanity, promote the human rights agenda, in addition to to develop worldwide cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

The minister confused that the Armenian diplomacy reaffirmed that sovereignty is the most essential precept of Armenia’s foreign policy. Combined with two different rules – pan-Armenianism and interplay – it offers for the pursuit of our nation’s core values and pursuits in the worldwide arena.

The Foreign Minister launched the steps taken to construct and broaden partnerships with Russia, the United States, EU-member and different European nations, amongst different issues.

Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the improvement of relations with all companions and the implementation of constant efforts in a bid to faucet the full potential of Armenia’s diplomatic service. He confused the want for increasing the financial part in the foreign policy course of. “Our foreign policy should feature an economic component in all of its manifestations,” he emphasised.

Nikol Pashinyan underscored the have to develop a new concept be aware on the use of the pan-Armenian potential, considering the a long time-lengthy modifications and processes happening in the Diaspora. Taking the alternative, the Premier formulated particular duties for Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.