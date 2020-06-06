Pashinyan begged time from Aliyev to seize ‘all branches of power’, stepping back instead from Vienna and St. Petersburg deals – Armenian News

In a recently released video address, Armenia’s former ambassador to the Vatican blames the prime minister for “begging peace” from the Azerbaijani leader through the 2018 non-formal talks in Dushanbe.

In his public message entitled “The One Who Concludes Deal with the Enemy: The Unprincipled Moron who Turned the Country into Hell”, Mikayel Minasyan addresses the “elevator diplomacy” between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the CIS leaders’ 2018 summit in Turkmenistan’s capital,

Commenting on Aliyev’s fascination with the deal, the diplomat refers to the former Armenian authorities’ repeated calls for ensuring proper technical surveillance over the Line of Contact to monitor the ceasefire regimen and identify the party responsible for the breaches.

Minasyan notes that the prime minister abandoned the 2016 Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements “in return for just a temporary truce”.