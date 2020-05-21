Pashinyan arrived in Artsakh to participate in the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Harutyunyan – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan collectively along with his spouse Anahit Sahakyan and President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan collectively along with his spouse Qristina Harutyunyan met in Stepanakert airport Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia and his spouse Anna Hakobyan.

As the Information Department at the President’s Office reported, PM Pashinyan arrived in Stepanakert to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Artsakh Republic President.