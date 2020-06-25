Pashinyan: Armenia’s economy was breaking apart in April – Panorama

Armenia’s economy was breaking apart through the coronavirus lockdown in April, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Therefore, the federal government decided to lift the economic restrictions since the lockdown didn’t bring the brand new coronavirus cases down to zero.

Pahinyan believes had Armenia remained under lockdown, the nation could have seen from 100,000 to 150,000 job cuts instead of the 70,000 reported in May.

“In this respect I would like to highlight the truth that we were able to avoid renewed lockdown, since it shows that tens and thousands of people are losing their jobs with all social, economic and other consequences stemming from this,” Pashinyan said.

Separately, he again denounced some false claims that a microchip implant should come with coronavirus vaccines or there is no such virus.

The PM states the disease is now spreading among those those who pointedly won’t wear face masks despite being fined.