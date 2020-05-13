Pashinyan: Armenia won’t lift coronavirus state of emergency for now – Armenian News

Armenia won’t lift the state of emergency yet the coronavirus limitations will certainly be reduced, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed Wednesday.

“We simply don’t have an option of not continuing the state of emergency. But the restrictions regime will be different, eased,” ARMENPRESS estimates him as claiming.

The coronavirus- relevant state of emergency was proclaimed on March 16 th, and after that lengthened on April 14 th till May 14 th.

The lockdown procedures have actually been progressively raised as well as the economic situation is re- opened up. Few limitations still stay in position, such as the suspension of public transportation.