Pashinyan: Armenia keen to develop cooperation with North Macedonia – Panorama

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev on the country’s Independence Day, his office reported.

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of North Macedonia – Independence Day – I extend my warmest congratulations to you and to the friendly people of North Macedonia, wishing you prosperity and progress.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate you on being re-elected as Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia and wish you ever new achievements in this responsible position.

Armenia is keen to develop cooperation with North Macedonia at both bilateral and multilateral levels. I am hopeful that the interstate relations between our countries will get a new quality during your tenure, and we will be able to reinvigorate the ongoing cooperation to the benefit of our two nations,” the premier said in his congratulatory message.