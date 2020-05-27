Pashinyan: Armenia dealing with second wave of coronavirus – Panorama

The scenario with the coronavirus pandemic is fairly significant in Armenia, as the nation is dealing with a second wave of the infection, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed a cupboard conference on Wednesday.

He mentioned that they generally understand the means of lowering the coronavirus infections to absolutely no. “As a result of long consultations and discussions with specialists, we have come to the following conclusion: in order to bring down our coronavirus figures to zero, we need to follow three simple rules – wear a face mask, regularly disinfect or wash hands and keep social distancing,” Pashinyan worried.

According to the head of state, the fresh coronavirus numbers reveal that, sadly, individuals have actually not yet discovered exactly how to live alongside the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously, coronavirus will certainly be there for at the very least one year, as well as we will regularly have get in touch with not just with the neighborhood, yet additionally with the worldwide coronavirus scenario. For instance, we return several of our compatriots from abroad, as well as some of them have actually been as well as will certainly remain to be contaminated with coronavirus,” he stated.

“If we fail to prevent the spread of coronavirus through public behavior, we will face such a situation over and over again. Our task is to ensure the observance of the rules by two methods: public communication by raising awareness of how to combat coronavirus and the administrative tools,” he included.

Pashinyan stated the management threat techniques will certainly be additional tightened up to have all residents conform with safety and security regulations.