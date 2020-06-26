Pashinyan announces intention to toughen measures against the spread of coronavirus – Panorama

Armenia continues setting news highs in recorded coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on Friday throughout the regular briefing after the meeting at the Commandant’s Office.

“Regretfully, the Republic of Armenia is among the leaders in COVID-19 cases per one million population and daily infections worldwide. This is a major problem but we face another one which is the acknowledgment of this problem. There should have been a situation when three million population of the republic would have been fighting the pandemic. Unfortunately, we do not see this, instead disinformation about coronavirus continues spreading,” Pashinyan said.

Speaking of the discussions at the Commandant’s Office, Pashinyan announced about upcoming plans to toughen restrictions.

“We came to the conclusion there is no alternative but to toughen anti-epidemic rules soon. We should introduce strict rules as long as there is no opposite dynamic in coronavirus numbers,” said Pashinyan.