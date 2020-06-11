Pashinyan announces a plan to extend the state of emergency for another month – Panorama

566 new cases of Covid-19 have already been recorded previously day in Armenia, PM Nikol Pashinyan stated on Thursday at a briefing following the regular meeting at the Commandant’s Office.

“This is the reflection of the period 7-14 days ago as how we maintained the anti-epidemic rules. We are confident that adherence to the prescribed safety rules will bring the new coronavirus cases to zero. Let me state that the way we maintain the rules today will be reflected in 7-14 days, considering the incubation period of the disease,” the PM said, adding every member of the society can curb and eliminate the epidemic after 7-14 days, should they follow the guidelines at the moment.

Pashinyan next informed that the cabinet session on Friday will look at the issue of extending hawaii of emergency in the country.

“The state of emergency regime will be extended for another month since the circumstances that led to the declaration of the state of emergency have not yet been eliminated. After the cabinet decision an extraordinary session at the National Assembly will be held to discuss the details of our actions,” the PM said.

To note, Armenia first declared a month-long state of emergency as a result of COVID-19 pandemic on March 16 which was twice extended first until May 14 and then June 13.