Pashinyan-Aliyev online meeting not yet planned, FM says – Panorama

There are no plans for organizing an online meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev yet, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters at the National Assembly on Thursday.

The minister said at the moment there exists a need to await the coronavirus pandemic phase to be over.

“Our goal is to return to regular work as planned in Geneva in late January,” he said.

Separately, Mnatsakanyan said his ministry took swift action in the initial amount of the coronavirus spread, sending staff to work from home.

“Initially, the biggest problem was linked to the issues of evacuation and return of citizens. Now the transition to normal work is being restored to some extent. The biggest problem for us is always to ensure normal work and save resources. So far we have succeeded in carrying it out. Currently, we’ve two isolated and numerous self-isolated employees,” that he said.