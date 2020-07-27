Party-loving daughter, 20, fell into coma and died after taking overdose

A girl fell into a coma and died after taking an overdose – while her sad mom thought she was simply hungover from a night out.

Shannon Hewat, 20, was hurried to Lincoln County Hospital last Tuesday after she exposed she had actually taken anoverdose

Her mom Lorna had actually believed her daughter was throwing up due to the fact that of a hangover as she had actually ‘been out all weekend,’ and attempted to offer her dried toast and crackers prior to Ms Hewat made the confession.

When the set got to the Lincolnshire health center, the 49- year-old mom was not able to be at her daughter’s side due to constraints in location in the middle of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Mrs Hewat was informed her daughter had actually fallen into a coma as her organs had actually gone into total failure.

She was then moved to a medical facility in Birmingham for an emergency situation liver transplant, however Ms Hewat died prior to she had the ability to go through the surgical treatment.

Her mom Lorna stated: ‘We think she took the overdose on Monday, she had actually been out all weekend and I believed she had a bad hangover and that is why she was being ill.

‘ I was attempting to offer her dried toast, biscuits and crackers and attempted to get to drink water. I had no concept and her buddy who was here likewise had no concept.

‘She informed me[what she had done] I believe she was terrified at that point due to the fact that she remained in a great deal of discomfort.’

After her daughter made the confession, Mrs Hewat right away called an ambulance and the claims consultant was hurried into Lincoln County health center.

The anxious moms and dad was not able to be at her daughter’s side due to coronavirus constraints, and and rather pleaded with the health center for routine updates.

She likewise sent out texts to her daughter, however the messages got no action.

Her organs had actually gone into total failure and it was organized that she would be moved to health center in Birmingham and taken in for an emergency situation liver transplant.

Despite their worries she would not make it through the journey, Mrs Hewat, her kid Connor, 19, and 2 of Shannon’s friends headed to Birmingham.

The mom and sibling were offered 30 minutes with Shannon as medical professionals prepared her for the emergency situation surgical treatment.

They then headed to a neighboring health center to rest, however were informed later on that night that Shannon had actually died.

Mrs Hewet stated: ‘I declined to think it. I was yelling at the medical professionals to assist her. I understood she would not leave me.

‘She was expected to opt for a liver transplant, she just had a number of hours to hang on. I have actually simply remained in total shock, I still can’t think it.

‘ I am simply awaiting her to come through the door and every now and however I can hear her voice in your home.

‘ I would do anything for her simply to come in and chuck her things on the flooring despite the fact that we have a coat-rack. ‘

Mrs Hewat discussed how she and Shannon were ‘extremely, extremely close’: ‘Even throughout the lockdown I stated to my mum it was a full-time task simply texting Shannon throughout the day.

‘ I didn’t text many individuals due to the fact that my hands would ache due to the fact that Shannon would text me continuously throughout the day even if she remained in your home.

‘We were extremely close. I have 2 kids, however mums and children are extremely close. It resembled we were signed up with at the hip, we were friends.’

Ms Hewat likewise shared a close-knit relationship with Connor and their older sibling, Dominic.

Her mom stated: ‘She was very much enjoyed by her siblings. Connor is more youthful, he will turn 19 next week.

‘Dominic is 30 and he felt more like a dad figure towards both of them due to the fact that of the age space and there not being a dad around.

‘Connor and Shannon utilized to be inseparable. They utilized to leading and tail in bed, they were as thick as burglars.’

Paying homage to her daughter, Mrs Hewat stated she will constantly keep in mind Shannon as the thoughtful and thoughtful individual she was.

‘She was extremely strong minded and bossy. When she was at nursery they stated she was going to be the next prime minister due to the fact that she might organize scenarios,’ she stated.

‘She was uproarious, she had a common sense of humour. She was extremely quick-witted – I do not understand how she handled get these fast returns, she didn’t get it from me, that’s for sure.

‘She was extremely faithful and a really faithful buddy. Her buddies have all messaged me and stated just how much a terrific buddy she was, an excellent listener and how she would assist any of them out of dark locations.

‘She was extremely encouraging however she was happy and persistent so didn’t like to share her own difficulties.

‘Shannon liked to appear strong. She was extremely energetic and had a great deal of desire for life.’

Her mom, who wants to bury her daughter with her uncle and grandpa in Scotland, has actually now established a charity event to assist spend for Shannon’s funeral service.

So far, more than ₤ 3,700 has actually been contributed to the fund.

Mrs Hewat stated: ‘It’s definitely beyond words. I do not even understand to reveal my thankfulness.

‘There are no words I can state to individuals to state thank you for their kindness and messages of assistance.

‘Whether they have actually sent out a contribution or not, everybody has actually boggled the mind. The quantity of buddy demands I am receiving from Shannon’s buddy is extraordinary.’