Party host who knew they had coronavirus symptoms led to cluster of nine COVID-19 cases in NY

A troubling cluster of COVID-19 cases has been linked to a New York party host who knew they had coronavirus symptoms and threw a bash anyway, but attendees are refusing to work with health officials to contain outbreak.

Health officials in Rockland County, New York are investigating a cluster of nine or more coronavirus cases which can be linked to a large party thrown early in the day this month.

The blowout on June 17 in West Nyack led the host and eight partygoers to test positive for the contagious respiratory virus.

A crowd of up to 100 people, most in their earlier 20s, turned up to the house party, which violated circumstances order banning gatherings of over 10 people, according to the New York Times.

A party host in Rockland County, New York threw a bash with over 100 guests despite knowing they had coronavirus symptoms on June 17, leading to a cluster of nine cases. The county has over 13,600 confirmed virus cases and 668 deaths from COVID-19

It was the first of three large parties in Rockland County in days gone by two weeks. The other two parties where guests are believed to have overlapped were thrown on June 20 and June 27, both in New City.

Officials say multiple people who attended more than one of the parties are refusing to cooperate with contact tracers, a strategy that’s crucial to mitigating the spread of COVID-19, leading local officials to issue subpoenas.

‘My staff has been told a person won’t have to or wish to speak to my infection investigators. They hang up. They deny staying at the party even though we now have found their name from another attendee,’ Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Ruppert said in a press conference Wednesday.

Officials announced subpoenas will be issued to eight uncompliant party goers believed to have attended the June 17 party on Wednesday. Those who usually do not comply by Thursday face fines of $2,000 a day, officials said.

‘We are deadly serious. I will maybe not allow the health of our county compromised because of ignorance, stupidity or obstinance,’ Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.

Issuing subpoenas to help curb to the outbreak is a tactic used through the measles outbreak in Rockland County years back to force people to work with contact tracers.

The cluster of cases may be linked to an infected student from Florida who attended a Horace Greeley High School drive-in graduation ceremony on June 20 in Chappaqua, according to NBC.

Health officials are actually asking anybody who attended that graduation ceremony to self-quaratine until July 5 and use contact tracers who might call.

New York has been the hardest-hit state in the COVID-19 pandemic with not quite 400,000 confirmed cases and not quite 25,000 fatalities. Governor Andrew Cuomo at his daily coronavirus press briefing on Wednesday

Ruppert says she’s got intel that more celebrations may be in the pipeline for July Fourth.

On Wednesday Rockland County reported 1.2 per cent daily positive tests, the greatest percentage of all seven counties in New York’s Mid-Hudson region.

The county has 13,602 confirmed virus cases and 668 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday midnight.

On Wednesday five people in the county were hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus and five the others were suspected of obtaining the virus.

New York has been the hardest-hit state in the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly 400,000 confirmed cases and nearly 25,000 fatalities.

In New York City 3,000 infection detectives and case monitors were hired by last month in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.