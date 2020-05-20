Parts of statues of Legendary “Ararat-73” players stolen in Yerevan – Panorama

Parts of the sculpture group devoted to the legendary soccer group “Ararat 73”, which had change into the united states champion and winner of the united states Cup, have been stolen in Yerevan.

The Head of Pyunik FC Office Grigor Tadevosyan posted a video on Facebook from the scene, asking for the general public’s assist in revealing the thieves and returning them. Tadevosyan additionally supplied rewards for the assistance.

The sculpture group “Ararat 73” was opened in 2016 close by “Hrazdan” stadium and authored by thenChief Architect of Yerevan Tigran Barseghyan.