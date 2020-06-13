Partick Thistle urge clubs to back SPFL reconstruction plan | Football News





Partick Thistle want fellow SPFL clubs to back league reconstruction

Partick Thistle have urged fellow SPFL clubs to be selfless and back league reconstruction.

Clubs have been asked to provide their opinions on a permanent 14-10-10-10 model after previous reconstruction attempts were dismissed. They have been asked to respond to the proposal by 10am on Monday.

Thistle were relegated from the second tier, with Hearts and Stranraer also demoted from their respective divisions, when last season was curtailed.

Board Update – 13th June 2020 — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) June 13, 2020

“Our plea is simple: choose to do no harm,” Thistle chairperson Jacqui Low said.

“Let’s be blunt within our plea to fellow clubs so that there isn’t any misunderstanding. Use this opportunity to take action positive for the game – right the wrongs done to us and a great many other clubs.

“Don’t use your vote to settle old scores. Don’t reinforce rivalries between clubs just to keep fans happy. Don’t turn a blind eye since it doesn’t affect you – this time.

“If this vote collapses because people cannot put aside self-interest and ego, our game potentially faces irreparable damage and ongoing division for many years to come.

“Recognise there will be far-reaching consequences of your actions for Thistle and everyone associated with the club,” Low added. “If that doesn’t matter to you, then focus on doing the right thing for Scottish football.”

1:19 SPFL leader Neil Doncaster has indicated the board wouldn’t override any decision voted for by clubs regarding potential changes to the structure of the league SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has indicated the board would not override any decision voted for by clubs regarding potential changes to the structure of the league

Next season uncertainty

Thistle were bottom of the Championship, two points behind Queen of the South with a game at your fingertips, when 81 per cent of clubs voted to end the season.

The new Premiership campaign is set to begin on August 1, while Championship clubs have now been balloted on an October start. League One clubs, however, still do not know should they will be able to play football next season.

“We stand ready, willing and able to play, including behind closed doors. But today, we still don’t know when or even if we will play football next season,” Low said.

1:54 SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is optimistic the Scottish Premiership will start its new season on August 1 as in the offing, but admits they may have to be flexible SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is optimistic the Scottish Premiership will start its new season on August 1 as in the offing, but admits they may have to be flexible

“Does anybody in Scottish football believe we deserve to be punished with a double whammy such as this? Which club would believe it is acceptable when they were within our shoes? Not one of them.

“Clubs need to be cautious about what their indicative vote to the SPFL will undoubtedly be on Monday and just what will inform that decision. Everyone needs to reflect on their motives and thoughts behind their alternative.

“For Thistle, if proposed reconstruction fails, the results of those things visited on us by fellow clubs will be longterm and serious. We will prevail because “that which does not kill us makes us stronger” although not before we suffer more pain and financial harm than is important or fair.

“We believe it is time for clubs to show solidarity with us as we arbitrarily and disproportionately bear the brunt of the damage being done to our game due to circumstances that are no-one’s fault.”